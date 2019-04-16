Calvin Ray Cullipher, Jr.
WILLIAMSTON - Calvin Ray Cullipher Jr. 58, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cullipher was born on December 18, 1960 to the late Calvin Ray Cullipher and Mary Mobley Cullipher. He was a retired farmer, member of Community Christian Church, and was married to the love of his life, Gail Terry Cullipher who survives. Other survivors include one daughter Jaclyn Cullipher of Washington; one son Shane Cullipher of Charlotte; one step-daughter Christine Pierce of Winterville; and two step-sons: Terry Foy of Jacksonville, and Michael Foy of South Carloina; other survivors include two sisters: Vickie C. Roberson of Williamston, Cynthia C. Bunting of Oak City; and four step great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Community Christian Church, and other times at the home. A celebration of his life will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm also at the church with pastors Dale Minton and Chad Holcomb officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed in his memory to Community Christian Church 22184 NC-123 Williamston, NC 27892.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfh.net As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 16, 2019