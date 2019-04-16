Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Ray Cullipher Jr.. View Sign





WILLIAMSTON - Calvin Ray Cullipher Jr. 58, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cullipher was born on December 18, 1960 to the late Calvin Ray Cullipher and Mary Mobley Cullipher. He was a retired farmer, member of Community Christian Church, and was married to the love of his life, Gail Terry Cullipher who survives. Other survivors include one daughter Jaclyn Cullipher of Washington; one son Shane Cullipher of Charlotte; one step-daughter Christine Pierce of Winterville; and two step-sons: Terry Foy of Jacksonville, and Michael Foy of South Carloina; other survivors include two sisters: Vickie C. Roberson of Williamston, Cynthia C. Bunting of Oak City; and four step great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Community Christian Church, and other times at the home. A celebration of his life will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm also at the church with pastors Dale Minton and Chad Holcomb officiating.



Memorial donations may be directed in his memory to Community Christian Church 22184 NC-123 Williamston, NC 27892.



Walker Funeral Home of Williamson is serving the Cullipher family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Calvin Ray Cullipher, Jr.WILLIAMSTON - Calvin Ray Cullipher Jr. 58, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cullipher was born on December 18, 1960 to the late Calvin Ray Cullipher and Mary Mobley Cullipher. He was a retired farmer, member of Community Christian Church, and was married to the love of his life, Gail Terry Cullipher who survives. Other survivors include one daughter Jaclyn Cullipher of Washington; one son Shane Cullipher of Charlotte; one step-daughter Christine Pierce of Winterville; and two step-sons: Terry Foy of Jacksonville, and Michael Foy of South Carloina; other survivors include two sisters: Vickie C. Roberson of Williamston, Cynthia C. Bunting of Oak City; and four step great grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Community Christian Church, and other times at the home. A celebration of his life will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm also at the church with pastors Dale Minton and Chad Holcomb officiating.Memorial donations may be directed in his memory to Community Christian Church 22184 NC-123 Williamston, NC 27892.Walker Funeral Home of Williamson is serving the Cullipher family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfh.net As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home - Windsor

236 US 17 Bypass

Windsor , NC 27983

252-794-4578 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close