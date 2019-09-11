Carl Harris, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Carl Harris, Sr. passed away on Monday September 9, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 pm at the Calvary Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church, 446 Main St. in Winterville. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Harris was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. He worked for Ola Porter and Sam Porter Construction for many years and then self-employed. Mr. Harris attended Calvary Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winterville for 60 plus years. He enjoyed working with his hands and building crafts.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Maybelle Harris; daughter, Lisa Harris; son-in-law, Albert Langston; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Cannon Harris; grandson, Cj Adams; great-grandson, Jesse Adams; and brothers, John Harvey, Jay, and Charles Harris.
He is survived by: his wife of 69 years, Mildred Adams Harris; sons, Carl Jr. and wife, Margaret, of Winterville, Shelton and wife, Pansy, of Greenville; daughters, Sandy Langston of Grifton, Connie Davenport and husband, Jack, Cathy Potter and husband, Michael, both of Ayden; sister, Mae Smith; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
A special thanks to Vidant Home Health and Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Health and Hospice Care, 1005 WH Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 11, 2019