|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Wilson Jenkins.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Town of Robersonville Cemetery
Carl Wilson Jenkins
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Carl Wilson Jenkins, 93, of Robersonville died Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville, and a graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Town of Robersonville Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins was the son of Hettie Keel Jenkins and Chalmers Davis Jenkins, and was a lifelong resident of Robersonville. Following graduation from Robersonville High School, he entered the U.S. Navy in early 1944. As Seaman First Class he did gunnery duty aboard the USS Pasadena CL 65 during World War II. He fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during the winter of 1945, followed shortly afterward by the Battle of Okinawa in the spring of 1945. While aboard the Pasadena anchored in Tokyo Bay, he witnessed the signing of the surrender of the Japanese Imperial Forces on the USS Missouri, September 2, 1945. Mr. Jenkins was very proud of his service to his country.
After his military service, Mr. Jenkins returned to Robersonville and began farming. He worked on the tobacco market, and in the offseason he did tiling, painting and carpentry. As a member of the First Christian Church of Robersonville, he served as a deacon and elder. He was an ardent fan of Duke Basketball. His greatest pleasure came from fishing, and many a local fisherman came to him for advice on the best places to throw a hook.
Mr. Jenkins is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marcella Barnhill Jenkins, whom he married on April 1, 1946. He also is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Carlene and Duane Kincaid of Washington, N.C.; Gail and Robert Hahn of Middletown, Va.; and Cindy and Michael Shelton of Huntsville, Ala.; and one son, Carl Wilson Jenkins, Jr., Greenville, N.C. His five grandchildren are Bonnie Corley of Washington, Jill Manning of Raleigh, Matt Hahn of Winchester, Va., Mary McCarthy of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lydia Rachel Lewis of Holly Springs, N.C. His nine great-grandchildren are Devin Corley of Tallahassee, Fla., Scott and Jessica Corley of Washington; Owen, Lincoln and Cora Hahn of Winchester, Va.; Charlotte and Stanley Robert McCarthy of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Harper Lewis of Holly Springs, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his son, Randy, along with one brother and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 126 S. Main St., Robersonville, N.C. 27871.
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|