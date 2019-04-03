Carlton Lorenzo Gardner Jr.
FOUNTAIN - Carlton Lorenzo Gardner Jr., age 77, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service will be held Thursday April 4, at 2:00 P.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery by Rev. Frank Cockrell.
Mr. Gardner was a member of Aspen Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Louise Gardner of the home; son, Carlton Gardner III of Raleigh; daughter, Delia Renee Everette and husband, Junior of Farmville; four grandchildren, R.J. Rouse and wife, Lana Toler Rouse of Farmville, Travis Rouse of Snow Hill, Alexander Gardner of Clayton, and Leeane Gardner of Clayton; and one great-granddaughter, Delilah Rouse of Farmville.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8:00 P.M.
