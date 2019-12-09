Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol P. Wade. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hull Road OFWB Church Interment Following Services Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





SNOW HILL - Mrs. Carol Pippin Wade, age 86, died Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at her home. Born April 10, 1933, she was the daughter of Rupert Keirle and Bettie Gay Pippin. Along with her late husband, Rand Winston Wade Sr, she was actively involved in their business Rand Wade Oil Company. She was a member of Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Pollock Wade; and sister, Gaye Pippin Johnson.



Her surviving family includes her sons, Rand W. Wade Jr and special friend Judy Sugg and Jeffrey R. Wade and wife Betty Jo, all of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Beth Wade Relyea and husband Josh of Walstonburg, Giles Wade of Snow Hill, Rebecca Wade of Princeton and Will Wade of Snow Hill; and great-grandchildren, Calyn Taylor, Mary Faith Gray and Jeffrey Relyea; and special niece Pam Flynn. A special heartfelt thanks to our extended family of wonderful caregivers Bonnie Foy, Anitta Lynch and Debbie Thompson.



Funeral services will be held 1 PM Wednesday, December 11th, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverend Leon Grubbs officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Wade residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Rand and Carol Wade Endowment at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or Hull Road OFWB Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at

