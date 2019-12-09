Carol P. Wade
SNOW HILL - Mrs. Carol Pippin Wade, age 86, died Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at her home. Born April 10, 1933, she was the daughter of Rupert Keirle and Bettie Gay Pippin. Along with her late husband, Rand Winston Wade Sr, she was actively involved in their business Rand Wade Oil Company. She was a member of Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Pollock Wade; and sister, Gaye Pippin Johnson.
Her surviving family includes her sons, Rand W. Wade Jr and special friend Judy Sugg and Jeffrey R. Wade and wife Betty Jo, all of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Beth Wade Relyea and husband Josh of Walstonburg, Giles Wade of Snow Hill, Rebecca Wade of Princeton and Will Wade of Snow Hill; and great-grandchildren, Calyn Taylor, Mary Faith Gray and Jeffrey Relyea; and special niece Pam Flynn. A special heartfelt thanks to our extended family of wonderful caregivers Bonnie Foy, Anitta Lynch and Debbie Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Wednesday, December 11th, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverend Leon Grubbs officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Wade residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Rand and Carol Wade Endowment at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or Hull Road OFWB Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com As published in The Daily Reflector
