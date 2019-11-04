Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Pridgen Martoccia Bickel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Pridgen Martoccia Bickel



TARBORO - Carol Pridgen Martoccia Bickel died in Tarboro, NC on October 11, 2019. After years of suffering from dementia, brought on by strokes, and over the past several months from metastatic lung cancer. Carol deserved the peace that death brought her.



A celebration of Carol's life will be held in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 4 PM in Greenville, NC.



She was born to her parents Marvin and Dulice Brown Pridgen on September 25, 1944. She was raised on the "Dairy," a farm in Wilson County. She is survived by her sister Nellie Rae Pridgen High and her brother Marvin Roland Pridgen.



After graduating East Carolina College (later University) with her master's degree, Carol married her professor, Dr. Charles "Tom" Martoccia, and was the beloved mother to her surviving sons, Douglas and Randall, and a second mother to nearly every child who grew up near ECU campus in the 1970s and '80s. In addition to her two sons, she had two grandchildren, Rick and Mira, and a great-grandson, Atlas.



Carol was passionate about painting, writing, reading, Civil War history, and genealogy. Of her creative work, she was most proud of her portrait of Leonidas Harper Pridgen, which merged her interests. From 1979 to 1982, Carol owned and operated Pipe Dreams, a popular drug-paraphernalia shop in downtown Greenville. With her second husband, Robert Gerard Bickel, Carol lived in a house in a cove on the shores of Lake Keowee. Carol and Bob traveled the world.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ALS Association NC Chapter, which Carol supported generously since her husband Tom's death in 2000, and to the Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library, where she conducted much of her genealogical research.



Carol died on a Friday at 5 o'clock, a day and time that means to most people closing time, a time to leave the troubles of work behind and simply relax. For Carol, 5 o'clock was the time to put out the cheese tray, to enjoy the company of family and friends, and (of course) to uncork the wine. She will be remembered for, among many things, teaching those who knew her how to enjoy life .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

