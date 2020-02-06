Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Isabelle Bowyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Isabelle Bowyer



CHAPEL HILL - Carolyn Isabelle Bowyer, born in 1931, passed away February 4, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Carolyn was the third of seven children born to Sam and Irene Gramlich, in Paradox Valley, Colorado; a part of the American west where cattle rustling and uranium mining influenced local history and family legends. As a young adult, Carolyn headed farther west to attend college in Angwin, California where she met and married Allen Bowyer. Their Marriage lasted over half a century until Allen passed away in 2007. Carolyn was an elementary school teacher while Allen attended medical school and finished his residency in Chicago. They moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 1978, and were active members of the Greenville Seventh-day Adventist Church.



Carolyn loved reading, reciting poetry, telling family stories and traveling. She was an avid gardener who loved canning and sharing the bounty of her garden. Her other hobbies included sewing, gourmet cooking and baking.



She is survived by her brother and sister, Samual Gramlich and Virginia Gile, two daughters, Sylvia and Susan Bowyer, one grandchild, Madison, and many Nieces and Nephews.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

As published in The Daily Reflector

