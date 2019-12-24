Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn McLawhorn Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn McLawhorn Harris



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Carolyn McLawhorn Harris, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and will proceed to the Cannon-Harris Cemetery on Lester Mills Rd. for an 11:30 a.m. graveside service, officiated by Pastor Phillip Boykin.



Mrs. Harris, a native of Pitt County, was a 1966 graduate of Chicod School, and a lifelong member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was married to Grover Harris, Jr. for 41 years, and they made their home in Chesapeake, Virginia. Her 20 year working career included time at Hardees, Greenbrier Mall, and later at Goodwill. She loved flowers, working in her yard, and found great satisfaction helping others. She enjoyed encouraging others through personal letters, card writing, and phone calls.



Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Harris, Jr.; a son, Jerry Harris; father, Ralph McLawhorn; mother, Marie Dixon McLawhorn; step-children, Betty and Ricky Harris; and a step-granddaughter, Melissa Tyson.



She is survived by her: daughter, Tracy Harris, of Charlotte; step-daughter, Peggy Sue Rouse and husband, Randy, of Greenville; granddaughter, Marie G. Changanaqui, of Charlotte; step-grandson, Kevin Pierce and wife, Mindy, of Stantonsburg; step-great-grandsons, Colt and Tanner Pierce of Stantonsburg; two very special friends, Eddie Mizell and Lillie Mae Raynor; and special aunts, Mary Rose Buck and Irene Tripp, and a host of devoted relatives.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Linda Stroud.



Memorials may be made to Vidant Medical Center Foundation for the Cancer Center, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835; or to Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

