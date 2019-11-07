Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ready Williamson. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 2100 E. 5th Street Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Carolyn Ready Williamson, daughter of Cecil Griffin Ready and Vida Kimbrough Ready of Jackson, Mississippi was born on March 31, 1939 and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 31, 2019.



A private graveside service was held with her family at Pinewood Cemetery. A very brief memorial service will be held Saturday at 2pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. The family will receive friends following the service.



Carolyn was raised in Jackson, Mississippi and attended Murrah High School from 1953 - 1957, where she exceled in Home Economics and English. She played the piano for ten years as a pupil of Miss Emma Manning with Friday evening formal recitals at Edwards Hotel in Jackson. After Murrah, The University of Mississippi ("Ole Miss") and graduated in 1961 with a B.A. in Education. She was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and served as Vice-President. The sisters affectionately called her "Ready" and the nickname stuck with her throughout her life. While at Ole Miss, she met James Williamson, ("James") in a study group and they attended an Ole Miss football game together as their first date. They married on June 23, 1962 at Galloway Memorial Methodist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.



In 1962, the couple moved to Memphis, TN for James to attend dental school at the University of Tennessee. Carolyn taught 3rd grade. In 1964, they moved to Greenville, NC. For over 50 years, Carolyn served her community and was a longtime active member of St. James United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Her church family at St. James was very important to her. She was also involved in several book clubs, bridge clubs and supper clubs. She enjoyed birthday lunches with her close friends and the "Crazy Eights" dinner group. She met many of her lifelong friends as a member of the Jaycettes. She travelled with her husband to San Francisco on their honeymoon, and again with their children in 1984, she loved visiting Las Vegas and playing the slot machines and returning to Oxford, MS for her many sorority reunions over the years. James and Carolyn also took trips to Tahiti and Tokyo, Japan.



Carolyn will be fondly remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren. She treasured her many wonderful friends and neighbors. She was the quintessential Southern lady, a Steel Magnolia to all who knew her. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She will be missed greatly by many.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Vida Ready, her father-in-law, James Benjamin Williamson; her mother-in-law, Billy Lou Reppert Williamson; and her brother-in-law Dr. Whitman ("Whit") Benedict Johnson, Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. James Milton Williamson, whom she was married to for 57 years; daughter Karen Williamson Ramey of Richmond, VA; son James Read Williamson and his wife Emily Mitchelson Williamson of Greenville; her six grandchildren: Andrew Tyler Williamson, Katelyn LeAnne Williamson, James Mitchel ("Mitch") Williamson and John Matthew ("Matthew") Williamson; Caroline Griffin Ramey and John Mason ("Jack") Ramey IV; her sister, Kathryn Johnson of Clarksdale, MS; her nephews Trip Johnson and his wife George Ann of Jackson, MS; Read Johnson of Houston, TX; and Ches Johnson of Arlington, VA; her sister-in-law Joy Ainsworth and her husband Gene of Winston-Salem, NC; her nieces Lynn Ainsworth and her husband Owen Flanagan of Durham, NC and Adrienne Ainsworth Carver of Charlotte, NC.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Saint James United Methodist Women, 2000 E 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or to Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.



