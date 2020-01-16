Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Steward Sharer. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Steward Sharer



FARMVILLE - Carolyn Steward Sharer, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at PruittHealth in Farmville, North Carolina.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 1 PM at Bethlehem Memorial Park in Bethlehem, PA.



Carolyn was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in the spring of 1942, to the late Austin Steward and Naomi Snyder Steward. In her young adult life, Carolyn attended Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, where she earned a BS in Elementary Education. Upon graduating, she taught elementary school in New Jersey for a number of years until she and her husband, the late Robert Sharer, moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they started their family. It was following her husband's untimely death in 1972 that Carolyn relocated to Bethlehem, PA. There, she taught first grade and nursery school before joining the Bethlehem Area School District as a Day Care Supervisor; a position she proudly held for nearly 20 years.



Throughout this time, Carolyn was also a widowed single mother who dedicated her time outside of work to raising her son and daughter. She also made time to be an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bethlehem. Carolyn had a love for all animals but was particularly fond of cats. She happily embraced the title "Cat Lady," and over the course of her lifetime, was the owner of more than a dozen cats. Carolyn always made sure to care for any stray cats that were lucky enough to find their way into her yard. Her love and desire to care for them was apparent in all she did.



In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sharer; and brother, George Steward.



She is survived by her son, Brian Sharer and wife, Heidi Coble Sharer of Hillsboro, OR; daughter, Wendy Sharer and husband, Brent Henze of Farmville, NC; grandchildren, Ezra and Allison Coble; and niece Stephanie Mackey and husband, Richard Mackey, and their son, Philip Mackey, all of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.



Due to Carolyn's fondness in caring for strays, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the Spay Today Clinic, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Carolyn Steward SharerFARMVILLE - Carolyn Steward Sharer, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at PruittHealth in Farmville, North Carolina.A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 1 PM at Bethlehem Memorial Park in Bethlehem, PA.Carolyn was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in the spring of 1942, to the late Austin Steward and Naomi Snyder Steward. In her young adult life, Carolyn attended Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, where she earned a BS in Elementary Education. Upon graduating, she taught elementary school in New Jersey for a number of years until she and her husband, the late Robert Sharer, moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they started their family. It was following her husband's untimely death in 1972 that Carolyn relocated to Bethlehem, PA. There, she taught first grade and nursery school before joining the Bethlehem Area School District as a Day Care Supervisor; a position she proudly held for nearly 20 years.Throughout this time, Carolyn was also a widowed single mother who dedicated her time outside of work to raising her son and daughter. She also made time to be an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bethlehem. Carolyn had a love for all animals but was particularly fond of cats. She happily embraced the title "Cat Lady," and over the course of her lifetime, was the owner of more than a dozen cats. Carolyn always made sure to care for any stray cats that were lucky enough to find their way into her yard. Her love and desire to care for them was apparent in all she did.In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sharer; and brother, George Steward.She is survived by her son, Brian Sharer and wife, Heidi Coble Sharer of Hillsboro, OR; daughter, Wendy Sharer and husband, Brent Henze of Farmville, NC; grandchildren, Ezra and Allison Coble; and niece Stephanie Mackey and husband, Richard Mackey, and their son, Philip Mackey, all of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.Due to Carolyn's fondness in caring for strays, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to the Spay Today Clinic, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close