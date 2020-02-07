Carrie Louise Lloyd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Louise Lloyd.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Stokes, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Stokes, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carrie Louise Lloyd

ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Carrie Louise Lloyd, 74, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Stokes, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.