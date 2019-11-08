Cassandra Perkins Lawal

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Cassandra Perkins Lawal

WINTERVILLE - Ms. Cassandra Perkins Lawal, 43, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 8, 2019
