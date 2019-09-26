Catherine Byrd Dowd
GREENVILLE - Catherine Byrd Dowd, 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
The memorial service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Catherine was born in Durham, NC on May 29, 1924 to P.L. and Margaret Neville Long. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orren Edwards Dowd; and her sister and brother-in-law, Hilda L. Moone and Clifton Moone of Durham.
Catherine graduated from Durham High School in 1942 and East Carolina Teachers College (now ECU) in 1946 and taught for 30 years in the Greenville City Schools and Pitt County Schools. She retired from E.B. Aycock Junior High School in 1983.
She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served on various committees. She was a member of the Entre Nous Book Club. Catherine was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing bridge with friends.
She is survived by her children, William L. Byrd, Jr. (Billy) and wife, Carolyn Crawford Byrd of Bath, Timothy L. (Tim) Byrd of Greenville; two grandchildren, Cheryl Byrd Bridgers and husband, Scott, of Winterville, and Phillip (Phil) Byrd and wife, Beth, of Greenville, NC/Alaska; and one great-grandson, Carter Bridgers.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 26, 2019