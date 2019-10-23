Catherine "Cathy" Taylor
WILLIAMSTON - Family and friends are celebrating the life of Catherine "Cathy" Taylor. Cathy passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 72, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was known for her outgoing and caring personality and will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Isaac Taylor and Mable McKee Taylor.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Monica Taylor and Molly Wynne Muise and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Madison McKenzie Muise and Kali Sawyer Muise, all of Greenville; brother, Albert Lee Taylor; along with nieces and nephews, Ike, Mickey and K.D. Taylor.
A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019