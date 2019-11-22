Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Whitehurst Bullock. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





STOKES - Catherine Whitehurst Bullock, 94, of Stokes, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.



Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel followed by an entombment at the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.



Catherine was the youngest of eleven children and was the last surviving child of Inez and James Edward Whitehurst of Bethel. She graduated from Bethel High School and attended East Carolina Teachers College. She married Darrell Bullock on December 9, 1950 and they were married for 63 years, before he passed away in July 2016. She was a stay at home mom for a number of years but worked as a bookkeeper for Pitt County Schools until her retirement. Catherine was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. In recent years, she had attended First Baptist Church of New Bern and was a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Since July 2016, she lived in New Bern with her daughter, Brenda, son-in-law, Terry and his mother, Quay Hall.



She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cooke and husband, Joe, of Union Grove and Brenda Hall and husband, Terry of New Bern; four grandchildren, Donna Sutay-Cooke and husband, Chris, Jim Cooke and wife, Arden, Courtney Tavares and husband, Jeremy and Lindsay Hall and fiance; Josh Wilkinson; three great-grandchildren, Peyton and Sawyer Cooke and Sutton Tavares.



The family is thankful for her wonderful caregivers; Bobbie Love, Jill Merritt, and Carol Register.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at

