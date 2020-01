Cecile Binette PaulFOUNTAIN - Cecile Binette Paul, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.Services will be private.Cecile, daughter of the late William and Blanche Bergeron Binette, was born in Biddeford, Maine and had been a resident of Pitt County since 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Binette.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Normand Paul; 4 sons, Robert Normand Paul and wife, Margie, of Odenton, Maryland. Kenneth Edgar Paul and wife, Melody, and Danny Raymond Paul, all of Jacksonville, NC, along with Steven Roger Paul and wife, Rose, of Grimesland, NC; and daughter, Gayle Tripp and husband, Benjamin, of Fountain, NC.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and CrematoryOnline condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector