Celia Wynne Baker



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Celia Wynne Baker, 74, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on Friday January 17, 2020.



The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Martin Greer and Rev. Ron Carnighan officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:30 pm.



Mrs. Baker, a native of Pitt County, graduated from Stokes-Pactolus High School in 1963 and Pitt Community College in 1989 with a degree in nursing. She retired from Walter B. Jones ADATC and previously worked with ECU Family Medicine. She was a member of Bell Arthur United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Bertha Wynne; an infant son, Roger Bryan Baker; and brothers, Perry Wynne Jr. and Charles Wynne.



Mrs. Baker is survived by her: husband of 54 years, Roger Baker; daughter, Kimberly Baker Lewis and husband, Phil, of Greenville; grandson, Matthew Lewis; sister, Vernice Wynne Green and husband, Tommy, of Wilmington; her feline friends, Simon and Sophie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to a local ALS Organization, CoopStrong, c/o CFNCE, PO Box 3985, Greenville, NC 27836.



The family would like to thank the Vidant Home Hospice, Vidant Inpatient Hospice House and 3HC for their compassionate care.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Celia Wynne BakerGREENVILLE - Mrs. Celia Wynne Baker, 74, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on Friday January 17, 2020.The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Martin Greer and Rev. Ron Carnighan officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:30 pm.Mrs. Baker, a native of Pitt County, graduated from Stokes-Pactolus High School in 1963 and Pitt Community College in 1989 with a degree in nursing. She retired from Walter B. Jones ADATC and previously worked with ECU Family Medicine. She was a member of Bell Arthur United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Bertha Wynne; an infant son, Roger Bryan Baker; and brothers, Perry Wynne Jr. and Charles Wynne.Mrs. Baker is survived by her: husband of 54 years, Roger Baker; daughter, Kimberly Baker Lewis and husband, Phil, of Greenville; grandson, Matthew Lewis; sister, Vernice Wynne Green and husband, Tommy, of Wilmington; her feline friends, Simon and Sophie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to a local ALS Organization, CoopStrong, c/o CFNCE, PO Box 3985, Greenville, NC 27836.The family would like to thank the Vidant Home Hospice, Vidant Inpatient Hospice House and 3HC for their compassionate care.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 19, 2020

