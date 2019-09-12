Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene P. "Chuckie" Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene "Chuckie" P. Edwards



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Charlene "Chuckie" P. Edwards, 94, left this life and met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.



She was greeted by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Edwards, who preceded her in death in 1998 after 51 years of marriagenow they are "Together Forever". Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of faithful servants.



A graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park on Saturday at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends following the service.



Mrs. Edwards was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC.



Mrs. Edwards was also preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Margaret Peaks; brother, Dean Peaks; her oldest son, Greg Edwards; and son-in-law, Mike Board.



She is survived by her: daughter, Marcia E. Board of Greenville, NC; son, Jim Edwards and wife, Melissa, of Nashville, NC; daughter-in-law, Cotton R. Edwards, of Oceana, WV; cherished grandchildren, Sherry Haniotes and husband, Mike, of Arizona, Kim and husband, Craig, of NC, Matt and wife, Lindsey, of Greenville, NC, Jon and Rich of NC, and special granddaughters, Marie B. Peele of Greenville, NC, Michelle B. Gregory of Washington, NC and she was blessed with eight great-grandchildren that she was able to enjoy over the last 21 years.



Our heartfelt thanks to Community Hospice of Pitt County for your care to Ms. Chuckie as she loved you all! To Chuckie's "special friend" Carolyn Daughtrey, who delivered fresh roses from her garden to her on weekly visitsThank You!!



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or online at



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

