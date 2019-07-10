Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles C. Hardee. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles C. Hardee



GREENVILLE - Mr. Charles C. Hardee, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The funeral will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Reverends Roger Haithcock and Stan Wingard. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.



Mr. Hardee, son of the late, Russell Crego and Sylvia Hardee, was a native of Pitt County and lived his early life in the Winterville community. He attended community college in North Carolina and worked with Belks Stores for 25 years before retiring as a manager. He was also employed in management with J.C. Penney's for 10 years.



Mr. Hardee was a member of Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church for many years, where he had served as Sunday School Superintendent and was active in the Laymen's League. He was a member of the Greenville Kiwanis Club for more than 25 years, served as club president for two terms, and was one of the founders of the Kiwanis Terrific Kids program. He had also served as District Governor of the Eastern District of Kiwanis.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardee was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick O'Malley and two brothers, Douglas Hardee and Bruce Hardee.



He is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Carol McLawhorn Hardee; daughter, Kim Hardee Parker and husband, John, of Greenville; granddaughter, Laci Nicole Thomas of Greenville; great grandchildren, Joseph and Lillian O'Malley of Greenville; brother, Calvin Hardee and wife, Marian, of Ayden; sisters, Hope



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590.



