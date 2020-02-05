Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles David Cobb Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles David Cobb, Jr.



WINTERVILLE - Charles David Cobb Jr., 76, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on February, 2, 2020.



A visitation will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Jarvis Memorial UMC. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 PM.



He was born in Columbia, SC on June 7, 1943 to Charles David Cobb, Sr. and Jane Tobias Cobb. David was an Eagle Scout with BSA Troop 30, and after graduating High School, served the country in the US Navy. He earned his BS in Social Work from ECU. He worked in Real Estate Management and was a Driver's Ed Instructor for many years. David was active in his church, Jarvis Memorial UMC, where he served in various volunteer capacities including being the Head Usher and an assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 30. He also gave his time to others by serving as an EMT with Winterville Rescue and Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department.



He was preceded in death by his brother Kinchen Benton Cobb.



David is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Gayle Overman Cobb; son, Ashley Kinchen Cobb and wife, Paula McRae Cobb, of Greensboro; daughter, Renee Cobb Moore and husband, Anthony Glenn Moore, of Rocky Mount; two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Cobb and Hannah Grace Cobb, both of Greensboro; and two brothers, Thomas Jefferson Cobb of Winterville and Tobias Wiley Cobb of Farmville.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to either Jarvis Memorial UMC or the Winterville Fire Department.



