Charles Edwin Branch, Sr.
WINTERVILLE - Rev. Charles Edwin Branch, Sr., passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 PM at Ormondsville OFWB Church, officiated by pastors, Dr. Franklin Baggett, Rev. Chuck Branch, and Jason Branch. Burial will follow in the Winterville Cemetery.
Son of the late Charles O'Hagan and Julia Porter Branch, Rev. Branch lived all his life in the Winterville community. After graduating from Winterville High School he attended Mount Olive College and later received a BA degree from the Free Will Baptist Bible College, now Welch College, in Nashville, TN.
In the middle of his education, he served in the United States Air Force in Southeast Asia, during the Vietnam War. In 1971 he began pastoring Original Free Will Baptist Churches and served churches in four North Carolina counties, Wilson, Greene, Pitt and Beaufort. He was currently serving as Associate Pastor Emeritus at Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church in Ayden. Throughout his career he also worked for the Bank of Winterville and First Citizens Bank.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Branch was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sara Frances Branch; brothers, Carlton Ray Branch and Denny Norman Branch; and sister, Jackie Buck.
He is survived by his: wife of 50 years, Janice Jones Branch; sons, Charles E."Chuck" Branch, Jr. and wife, Misty, of Greenville and Jason Derrick Branch and wife, Kathryn, of Colonial Heights, VA; grandchildren, Caleb and Mary Beth Branch and Austin, Kristopher, Julina, Meilee, Lulu, and Hudson Branch and brother, Connie H. Branch and wife, Libby, of Wilmington.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1-3 PM at Ormondsville OFWB Church.
Memorials may be made to Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5413 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, NC 28513, Ormondsville OFWB Church, 3745 Ormondsville Rd, Ayden, NC 28513 or OFWB International Foreign Missions, P.O. Box 39, Ayden, NC 28513.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 1, 2020