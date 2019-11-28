Charles Huntley Jr.
GRIFTON - Mr. Charles Huntley Jr. age 63 of 251 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, NC died Friday November 22, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday November 30, 2019 1:00pm at Zion Temple AME Zion Church. Address: 7078 South Highland Blvd, Grifton, NC 28530 Burial will follow Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC.
Viewing will be held Friday November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Don Brown Funeral Home and from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Zion Temple AME Zion Church.
Family will receive friends at the home.
Online Condolences at www.donbrownfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
