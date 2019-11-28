Charles Huntley Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Brenda and Family, May God comfort you at your time of loss..."
    - V.J. and Larry High
Service Information
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion Temple AME Zion Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
7078 South Highland Blvd
Grifton, NC
Burial
Following Services
Obituary
Charles Huntley Jr.

GRIFTON - Mr. Charles Huntley Jr. age 63 of 251 Contentnea Drive, Grifton, NC died Friday November 22, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday November 30, 2019 1:00pm at Zion Temple AME Zion Church. Address: 7078 South Highland Blvd, Grifton, NC 28530 Burial will follow Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC.

Viewing will be held Friday November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Don Brown Funeral Home and from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Zion Temple AME Zion Church.

Family will receive friends at the home.

Online Condolences at www.donbrownfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 28, 2019
