Charles Richard Hardee



GREENVILLE - Mr. Charles Richard Hardee, 73, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors following the committal service at the cemetery.



Mr. Hardee, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was a graduate of Grimesland High School. He worked as an electrician for 25 years with Union Carbide/Eveready. We went on to work as a tobacco buyer for 25 more years, retiring with Phillip Morris. Mr. Hardee loved hunting and fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted, husband, father, and grandfather.



Mr. Hardee was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Hardee DuVal; and his parents, Walter and Gladys Hardee.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lucille Moore Hardee; daughters, Connie Hardee Gattis and husband, Trent, of Wilmington and, Kimberly Annette Hardee of Greenville; grandchildren, Josh Gattis and Morgan Gattis of Wilmington, and Jackson DuVal of Greenville; sister, Joann Teel of Winterville; brothers, Jimmie Hardee and wife, Betty, of Greenville, and Lindsey Hardee and Peggy Shuck of Shelbyville, KY; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Tammy DuVal Scholarship with the ECU School of Nursing. Please address contributions to ECU MHSF, Inc., ATTN: Elizabeth Maxwell, 525 Moye BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 and notate in the memo, "Tammy DuVal Sch. (Richard Hardee)."



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

