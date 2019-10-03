Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Cletas Jackson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie Cletas Jackson, Jr.



GREENVILLE - Mr. Charlie Cletas Jackson, Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Reverends Johnny Branch and Joyce Day. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, with military honors. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30 until 3:45 pm at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his daughter, Sandra, 4513 Lagan Circle, Irish Creek, Winterville.



Mr. Jackson, a native of Pitt County, was son of the late Charlie Cletas and Geneva McLawhorn Jackson.



He was a graduate of Greenville High School and served in the United States



While in the military he received his wings to fly Huey helicopters. From this he developed a great love for flying helicopters and planes, owning and flying his own plane for many years. Following his retirement golf became his passion for a long time. He also became a fixture at East Carolina Chrysler Dodge, spending many hours fellowshipping with his dear friends at the dealership. A member of the VFW for many years, he went every Saturday night there to sell Bingo tickets, to raise funds to assist veterans.



Mr. Jackson was a caring and generous family man. He was a loving and devoted father and "Papa", attending all of life's celebrations with his grandchildren, including academic and athletic events throughout their lives.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Naomi Bobbitt Jackson in 2013, for whom he personally cared for 13 years, and several brothers and sisters.



He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Jackson Warren, and Sandra Jackson Nobles and fiance;, Craig Simpson, all of Greenville; granddaughters, Jennifer Warren and special friend, Ben Huppert ,Brandy Warren and their father, Tracy Warren; grandsons, Brooks Tillman Nobles and wife, Tonya, and their son, Easton, Lee Jackson Nobles, and special friend, Julia Feakes, and their father, Michael Nobles; sister, Nancy Manning; sister-in-law, Ruth Parrott;a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins;and long time friend Johnnie Cannon.



The family would like to express a special thank you to Carole Brittingham, Gwen Barnes, and Dr. Tae Lee of Vidant Hospice, for the wonderful care given to Mr. Jackson.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or Vidant Hospice, 1005 W.H.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences available at



