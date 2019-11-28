Charlie Mills Jr.

Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Charlie Mills, Jr.

GREENVILLE - Mr. Charlie Mills Jr. age 76 of 213 Caddie Court, Greenville, NC; died Thursday November 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 12:00 noon at Joe's Branch FWB Church. Address: 9432 NC Highway 43 North, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at Don Brown Funeral Home. Address: 497 Second Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Online Condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 28, 2019
