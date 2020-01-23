Charlie Wallace

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Wallace.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lilly of the Valley
Everett, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lilly of the Valley
Everett, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlie Wallace

EVERETT, NC - Mr. Charlie Wallace, 74, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lilly of the Valley, Everett, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.