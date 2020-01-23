Charlie Wallace
EVERETT, NC - Mr. Charlie Wallace, 74, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lilly of the Valley, Everett, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020