Charlotte Faye Whichard
GREENVILLE - Charlotte Faye Whichard, 20 months, gained her angel wings on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th, from 12 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family requests everyone to wear purple as it was Charlotte's favorite color.
Charlotte was the happiest baby who warmed the hearts of many who loved her with her beautiful infectious smile. Our little sunshine loved snuggles and made lots of friends along her journey which included a total of 8 surgeries including 2 open-heart surgeries. A brave heart warrior, she will forever be the family's "sweet cheeks" and missed incredibly beyond words.
She is survived by Parents, Brian Whichard and Allyson Hathaway; Big sister, AnneMarie Whichard; Her Grammy, Melissa Hathaway; Paternal grandparents, Tracy and Chris Latta and James and Pamela Whichard; Maternal great-grandparents, Mema Faye Hathaway and Bobby Main; Emma Church; Paternal great-grandparents, Mildred Tippett and Bobby Dean Whichard; Great-great grandfather, Willie Hathaway; Aunts and Uncles, Holly & Ashley Mellott, Brady Roberts, Dean Whichard, and Samuel Latta; and A host of beloved extended family.
The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the Charlotte's home health nurses: Devon, April, Kim, Sara and Mel. In addition, heart-felt and sincere appreciation to Bayada Pediatrics, Duke Children's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital for helping to provide 20 beautiful months with our sweet Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Ronald McDonald House, Durham & Wake, 506 Alexander Avenue, Durham, NC 27705, rmhdurhamwake.org , or Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500, childrensheartfoundation.org/ or 22qties Unite, P.O Box 2254, Fontana, California 92334, 22qties.org.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 28, 2019