Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:45 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Funeral 4:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Chester Don Worthington, Jr.



GREENVILLE - Chester Don Worthington, Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 4pm Sunday at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3:45pm prior to the service.



Born in Pitt County, NC on September 8, 1935, Chester Don was the son of Chester and Lela Fields Worthington. He graduated from Farmville High School and married the love of his life, Pattie Jean Crawford two days later. Married for 65 years, they continued their courtship every day. Chester Don was an agribusiness professional, serving as the President and Chairman of the Board of Worthington Farms, Inc. Chester Don formed Worthington Farms, Inc. in 1958 to carry on the future of the family farm which was first established in 1837. The corporation operated Worthington Tobacco Warehouse in Farmville where Chester Don enjoyed relationships with many other farmers and served as the President of the Farmville Tobacco Board of Trade.



He served as the director of many organizations including the Pitt Greene Production Credit Association, the North Carolina Tobacco Foundation, the Eastern Carolina Warehouse Association, the NC Peanut Growers Association, Tobacco Enterprises, and the central board of Bank of North Carolina prior to its merger with NCNB.



He was a member of the North Carolina Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for over 45 years. His family was once selected by the Federal Land Bank Association as the Pitt County Rural Family of the year. Chester Don also served in the Army Reserve and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas.



A member of Red Oak Christian Church for over 60 years, he served in many capacities including being a deacon, Boy Scout Master, and a member of the Christian's Men Fellowship. Chester Don loved classic cars and was often seen cruising in a vintage convertible. Learning to ride a unicycle in his 40's, he continued to ride it daily until he was in his 70's. His greatest joy was his family. He was immensely proud and supportive of his family, attending every sporting event and recital.



Chester Don is survived by his wife Pattie, daughter Donna Williams and husband Tod, son Mike Worthington and wife Sandie, grandchildren Worth Williams and wife Haley, Ellen Williams and fiance; Nolan Klenow, Carson Worthington, and Grant Worthington, and great grandson, Worth Williams, Jr. He is also survived by siblings Kincey Worthington and wife Donna, L.F. Worthington and wife Helen, and Lurae Flake, sister-in-law Clara Faye Whitley, brother-in-law Carl Crawford, Jr. and wife Susan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mary Elizabeth Britt and Sue



Memorial contributions may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Chester Don Worthington, Jr.GREENVILLE - Chester Don Worthington, Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 4pm Sunday at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3:45pm prior to the service.Born in Pitt County, NC on September 8, 1935, Chester Don was the son of Chester and Lela Fields Worthington. He graduated from Farmville High School and married the love of his life, Pattie Jean Crawford two days later. Married for 65 years, they continued their courtship every day. Chester Don was an agribusiness professional, serving as the President and Chairman of the Board of Worthington Farms, Inc. Chester Don formed Worthington Farms, Inc. in 1958 to carry on the future of the family farm which was first established in 1837. The corporation operated Worthington Tobacco Warehouse in Farmville where Chester Don enjoyed relationships with many other farmers and served as the President of the Farmville Tobacco Board of Trade.He served as the director of many organizations including the Pitt Greene Production Credit Association, the North Carolina Tobacco Foundation, the Eastern Carolina Warehouse Association, the NC Peanut Growers Association, Tobacco Enterprises, and the central board of Bank of North Carolina prior to its merger with NCNB.He was a member of the North Carolina Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers for over 45 years. His family was once selected by the Federal Land Bank Association as the Pitt County Rural Family of the year. Chester Don also served in the Army Reserve and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas.A member of Red Oak Christian Church for over 60 years, he served in many capacities including being a deacon, Boy Scout Master, and a member of the Christian's Men Fellowship. Chester Don loved classic cars and was often seen cruising in a vintage convertible. Learning to ride a unicycle in his 40's, he continued to ride it daily until he was in his 70's. His greatest joy was his family. He was immensely proud and supportive of his family, attending every sporting event and recital.Chester Don is survived by his wife Pattie, daughter Donna Williams and husband Tod, son Mike Worthington and wife Sandie, grandchildren Worth Williams and wife Haley, Ellen Williams and fiance; Nolan Klenow, Carson Worthington, and Grant Worthington, and great grandson, Worth Williams, Jr. He is also survived by siblings Kincey Worthington and wife Donna, L.F. Worthington and wife Helen, and Lurae Flake, sister-in-law Clara Faye Whitley, brother-in-law Carl Crawford, Jr. and wife Susan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mary Elizabeth Britt and Sue Smith Memorial contributions may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close