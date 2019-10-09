Christine Daniel Dillon
FARMVILLE - Christine Daniel Dillon formerly of Belhaven, NC died at home in Farmville October 6, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 surrounded by her children. The heavens were roaring and angels were singing as she was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm. Private interment will follow the next day in Whitakers, NC.
Christine is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Ronald David Dillon. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Daniel; and sisters, Roxie Davis and Ramona Pridgen.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Thorne (Jimmy) of Rocky Mount; son, Stuart Dillon (Allison) of Winterville; daughter, Aileen Batchelor (Chris) of Hampstead; four grandchildren, Angela Pucella (Pete), Melissa Owens (T.J.), Jennifer Jones (Kevin) and Grady Dillon; six great grandchildren, Bradley, Kaylee, Peter, Cameron, Chase, and Bryce; sister, Carrie Pullen of Roanoke Rapids; furry friend and companion, Rebel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Threads of the Pungo, 289 Stephen Way, Belhaven, NC 27810; or the Ronald D. Dillon Aviation Scholarship c/o The Foundation of Wayne Community College, P.O. Box 8002, Goldsboro, NC 27533.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 9, 2019