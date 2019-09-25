Christine L. McRoy

Christine L. McRoy

AYDEN - Christine L. McRoy, 88, passed away on September 3, 2019. Mrs. McRoy retired from E.I. DuPont as a Lab Technician after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie J. McRoy; two sons, Robert Lewis DeLong and Thomas Gregory DeLong and her parents, George Lewis and Carrie Purser Lewis. Christine was a member of First Baptist Church of Ayden.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy DeLong; one sister, Dorothy Taylor; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren and other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.

You may send online condolences to www.farmerfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 25, 2019
