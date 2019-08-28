Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Wilson Cox. View Sign Service Information Garrett-Sykes Funeral Home 205 NC 42 West Ahoskie , NC 27910 (252)-332-3122 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM chapel of Washington Funeral & Cremation Celebration of Life 2:00 PM chapel of Washington Funeral & Cremation Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Wilson Cox



CHOCOWINITY - Clarence Wilson Cox, 89, of Chocowinity, NC died peacefully in his sleep at home after a short illness on Sunday, August 25, 2019.



He was born in Pollocksville, NC to the late Clarence Lendell Cox and Letha Hughes Cox.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Linwood Cox and wife Norma and his nephew, David Cox.



C.W. is survived by his wife, Ernestine Grooms Cox, two daughters, Ann C. Barnes and husband Wayne and Becky Cox, one grandson, Nathan Barnes, one niece, Mary Lendell Thomas and husband Roger, his aunt, Eula Rousseau Church. Also surviving is his brother in-law, Stacy Grooms; sister in-laws, Elizabeth Melvin, Lucile Black, Sue Cain and Joyce Coleman, also many nieces and nephews on his wife's side of the family.



C.W. was employed with First Citizens Bank for over 24 years. He was a golfer and fan of NASCAR. He retired to his weekend home on the water and was an avid boater and water skier which he taught many guests. He was a quiet, gentle soul and will be missed by all that knew him.



A celebration of C.W.'s life will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the chapel of Washington Funeral & Cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.



Washington Funeral & Cremation-Hillside Chapel is serving the Cox Family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

