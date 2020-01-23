Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton Ray ("Clip") Sherrod. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Service & Crematory 605 Country Club Drive Greenville , NC 27834 (252)-752-2121 Visitation 1:00 PM Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Clifton Ray Sherrod ("Clip") was born May 18, 1938 to the late Mr. Lubbie and Hattie Sherrod. Cliff made his transition to his eternal home on Friday, January 17, 2020.



Clifton was born in Greene County and raised and attended school in Pitt County. Like many others during that, he worked for years on his family farm until he decided to seek out other employment opportunities in the Auto Mechanic and Body work field until his retirement. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Delois Hall, and after several years of courtship, on January 31, 1968 they were joined together in marriage and remained lifelong soulmates until his last breath. To this union two children was born.



Clip was a well loved and respected man in his community and could always be found with a smile on his face and a laugh that made everyone around him join in no matter what the situation. After sensing a call to fellowship, he joined ranks with his wife and became a member of Holly Hill FWB Church several years ago. He was a kind hearted man that loved his family especially his grandchildren.he will be missed.



Preceding him in death is one brother, Fred Sherrod, a sister Lillie Joyce Sherrod and his beloved daughter Tracey Sherrod Vines. His loving memories will always remain in the hearts of his wife, Delois Sherrod; his son Michael Sherrod; two brothers Willie Sherrod of Grifton, and Gene Sherrod (Robin) of Greenville, NC, three sister, Shirley Sherrod of Greenville, NC, Evelyn Edwards (Carl) of Ayden, NC, and Kay Sherrod-Gorham of Farmville, NC, two brother-n-laws Larry Hall (Mary) of Bethel, NC and Melvin Hall (Joan) of Greenville, NC; four grandchildren; Demeka Paramore (Spencer), Dewuan Vines, Deleisa Vines and Maleka Sherrod; three great-grandchildren, Aleah, Laila & Carter all of Greenville, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.



Arrangements by

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 23, 2020

