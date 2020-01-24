Clyde "C.J." Overton (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We are sorry for your loss, Mrs. Dianne, You and your..."
    - Ken & Carol Buranich
  • "Ms Dianne, I am sorry for your loss. I've missed seeing Mr...."
    - Lynne Wiggins
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - John Sadler
  •  
    - Louise Chandler
  • "Dianne & Family, Alan and I are so sorry for your loss...."
    - Sheriff & Mrs. Alan Jordan
Service Information
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC
27889-3757
(252)-946-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Pamlico Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Clyde "C.J." Overton

VANCEBORO - Clyde "C.J." Overton, age 79, of 39 Chandler Road, Vanceboro, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was employed with NACCO for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, three children, Brad (Kim), Tammie, and Cindy (Lonny), two grandchildren, Christina and Destiny, one great grandchild, Tevin.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday January 25, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Pamlico Memorial Gardens and will be officiated by Rev. Jerry Smith.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Overton family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 24, 2020
