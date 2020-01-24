Clyde "C.J." Overton
VANCEBORO - Clyde "C.J." Overton, age 79, of 39 Chandler Road, Vanceboro, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was employed with NACCO for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, three children, Brad (Kim), Tammie, and Cindy (Lonny), two grandchildren, Christina and Destiny, one great grandchild, Tevin.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday January 25, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Pamlico Memorial Gardens and will be officiated by Rev. Jerry Smith.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Overton family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 24, 2020