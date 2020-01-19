Connie A. Wooten
AYDEN - Mrs. Connie Ann Barkley Wooten of Ayden, NC passed away January 17, 2020 at home. Connie was born April 25, 1953 in Jackson, Michigan to Jack and Cora Barkley (Carlin). She lived her adult life in Camden and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Captain Tommy S. Wooten; children, Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II (Brandy), Toni Overby (Eric), April Green (Casey) and Lorrie Meads (Ray); and nine grandchildren, Brenden and Colten Wooten, Ashlynn, August, Autumn and Allie Overby, Oliver and Lilah Green, and Austin Meads. She is also survived by her mother, Cora Carlin; stepmother, Joyce Barkley; and siblings, Candace Venske (Mark), Joe Barkley (Mary), Jack Barkley, Shelly Mann (Rexx) and Deborah Maxwell (John). She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Weldon Barkley and brother, Terry Brooks.
Connie was a dedicated wife and mother. While her husband Tommy, was the Captain, she was known as the Admiral. Being the wife of a tugboat operator was a sizeable task with four children. Connie was capable of anything she put her mind to and was known to take on major household projects. She was great at tending flowers and decorating her home. Over the years she had numerous animals including horses, chickens and many special pets. She enjoyed driving a school bus for several years for ECPPS.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 22, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City officiated by Pastor Clay Manos. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at all other times at the home of Tommy Wooten II, 1325 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to the SPCA Of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wooten family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 19, 2020