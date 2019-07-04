Cornelius (Deuce) Ellis (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Cornelius (Deuce) Ellis

GREENVILLE - Mr. Cornelius (Deuce) Ellis, 72, died on June 30, 2019.

Funeral Service Saturday, July 6, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church, Farmville, NC. Viewing Friday, July 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service at the church.

Service Entrusted to Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 4, 2019
