Curtis Gainor

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Union Baptist Church
Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Union Baptist Church
Mechanicsville, VA
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Curtis Gainor

MECHANICSVILLE - Mr. Curtis Gainor, 84, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 9, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, VA. A visitation will be held from 9 - 11am at the church, also on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 - 11:00am at Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Robersonville Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019
