AYDEN - Mr. Curtis Odell Dennis, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of Farmer Funeral Service, with the Rev. Ronnie Davis and Rev. James Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton NC.
Mr. Dennis was a lifelong resident of the Ayden community and was the son of the late Clifton and Winnie Wiggins Dennis. He graduated from Ayden High School, attended ECU and was a 38 year veteran of the Army National Guard 514th Military Police Company. He was activated during Operation Desert Storm and served at Fort Bragg, NC from 1991 to 1992. He spent his career working at E.I. DuPont and retired as a supervisor, with 35+ years of service. Mr. Dennis was a member of Ayden First Baptist Church and held many positions and served in various capacities over the years. In his spare time he enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, tending his vegetable garden, and spending time with his family. He spent a great deal of time volunteering at the Ayden Christian Care Center, and also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. In addition, he spent many mornings sitting at the roundtable at his brother's restaurant. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, Mr. Dennis will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him. He was truly a Southern Superman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Wiggins Carter.
He is survived by: His loving wife of 63 years, Teresa Hutchinson Dennis; Son, Neal Dennis and wife, April, of Mt. Olive; Daughters, Jo D. Edwards and husband, Ronald, of Grifton, Tami D. Moore and husband, Bob, of Ayden, and Tonya Dennis, of Greenville; Three grandchildren; Terin Moore and Jonathan; Haley Moore, and Troy Edwards and Connie; Two great-grandchildren; Sadie Marie Hart, and Jayce Anderson Edwards; Brother, Latham "Bum" Dennis and wife, Shirley, of Ayden;Sister, Joyce Dennis Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
As published in The Daily Reflector
