BLOUNTS CREEK - Mr. Curtis Rabon Tripp, 80, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Pastor John Mark Windley. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dylan Tripp, Dahlton O'Neal, Jarrett O'Neal, Zachary Foster, Brad Shackelford, and Ricky Peed.



Rabon was born in Blounts Creek, NC to Errol and Minnie Tripp. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1957. He married Brenda Carrington on August 24, 1957. Rabon and Brenda raised three children. Rabon was employed at National Spinning in Washington, NC for 38 years until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of Pleasant Hill F.W.B. Church, Calico, NC, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Assistant.



Rabon loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout Beaufort County for many years. He loved to hear his hounds chasing a deer and knew the woods like the back of his hand. Rabon enjoyed baseball and loved watching his New York Yankees.



He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his wife of 62 years Brenda Carrington Tripp; his children, Sheree Goettman (Drew), Jean Tripp Foster (Jeff), and Jay Tripp (Sharon); grandchildren, Amber Hollowell, Jenny Hollowell, Robin Goettman Evans, Everett Goettman, Zachary Foster, Claire Foster, Dylan Tripp, Dahlton O'Neal, and Jarrett O'Neal. Mr. Tripp had eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jesse Tripp (Juanita); his sister Sina Corbett (Joe); his sister-in-law Juanita Tripp and brother-in-law Jimmie Carrington (Judy) and six nieces and three nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents Errol and Minnie Tripp; his beloved father-in-law J.L. Carrington; his brother David Tripp who he loved, admired, and looked up to; his sister-in-law JoAnn Norman; brother-in-law Jerrell Norman; niece Leigh Norman; brother-in-law Fred Woolard; niece Crystal Finigan and brother-in-law Jim Ward.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home.



