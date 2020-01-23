Cynthia Lee Boswell
CHARLOTTE - Reverend Cynthia Lee Boswell, 67, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 11:30am and Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega service from 11:30am - 12:00pm at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020