Cynthia Lee Boswell

Guest Book
  • "Rev. Boswell, a remarkable and supportive woman of God. She..."
    - Saundra Williams
  • "I was very saddened to hear that Cynthia had passed away. I..."
    - Gertha Crumpler
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
Greenville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
Greenville, NC
Obituary
Cynthia Lee Boswell

CHARLOTTE - Reverend Cynthia Lee Boswell, 67, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 11:30am and Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega service from 11:30am - 12:00pm at the church.

Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
