Dallas ScottBEAR GRASS - Mr. Dallas Scott, 88, died Friday January 17, 2020.The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 pm in the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens.Mr. Scott, a native of Martin County, had lived in the Bear Grass community and was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict . He had worked in the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia and was owner and operator of the Future Shell Station in Williamston. He was a member of Bear Grass Presbyterian Church.Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris W. Scott; and sons, Randy Scott and Ray Scott.He is survived by his: wife, Mary Louise Scott; daughter, Vickie Peele and husband, Randy; son, Wendell Scott; step-sons, Glenn Leggett and Mitchell Leggett; brother, David Scott; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 pm at the church.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com . As published in The Daily Reflector