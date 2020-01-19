Dallas Scott
BEAR GRASS - Mr. Dallas Scott, 88, died Friday January 17, 2020.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 pm in the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Scott, a native of Martin County, had lived in the Bear Grass community and was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He had worked in the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia and was owner and operator of the Future Shell Station in Williamston. He was a member of Bear Grass Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris W. Scott; and sons, Randy Scott and Ray Scott.
He is survived by his: wife, Mary Louise Scott; daughter, Vickie Peele and husband, Randy; son, Wendell Scott; step-sons, Glenn Leggett and Mitchell Leggett; brother, David Scott; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1-2 pm at the church.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 19, 2020