Dalton Davis Jr.

Obituary
Dalton Davis, Jr.

GREENVILLE - Mr. Dalton Davis, Jr, 43, died Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Community Christian Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 2, 2020
