Danasia Mary Hooker
RALEIGH - Ms. Danasia Mary Hooker, 28, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 30, 2019