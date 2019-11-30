Danasia Mary Hooker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danasia Mary Hooker.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koinonia Christian Center Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Koinonia Christian Center Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Danasia Mary Hooker

RALEIGH - Ms. Danasia Mary Hooker, 28, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.