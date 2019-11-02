Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Allen Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Allen TurnerGREENVILLE - Daniel Allen Turner, 45, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.A private funeral ceremony will be held with his family.Daniel was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville born to the late Charles Mitchell "Mitch" Turner, Jr, and Carolyn Haddock Turner. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and attended Pitt Community College. Daniel was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force having been stationed in South Korea and at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Following his military service, Daniel worked as Parts Manager at Kia of Greenville for a number of years. He was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.Daniel will be fondly remembered as a simple person who was a kind and gentle soul. He was a loving and devoted father, enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, and was an avid New York Yankees fan! A loving son, father, brother and friend, Daniel will be greatly missed by the many that knew and love him.He is survived by: daughter, Elena Carolyn Turner; mother, Carolyn Haddock Turner, both of Greenville; brothers, Charles Mitchel Turner III "Scotty" and wife, Terrie Harris Turner, of Greenville, Michael Wayne Turner and wife, Tressa Schmid Turner, of Charlotte, NC, and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Celeste Turner Shear and husband Kyle, Megan Nicole Turner, all of Greenville NC, Dynah Lee Turner and Miranda Greer Turner, both of Charlotte; Charles Mitchel Turner IV and Harrison Woodrow Turner, both of Greenville, Georgia Mae Turner, of Charlotte, and Violet Elizabeth Turner, of Charlotte; and a great niece, Avery James Shear.The family will be available to friends Saturday from 4 to 7 PM at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Scotty and Terrie Turner, 505 Ashburton Drive, Greenville.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to , Pitt County Chapter 37, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 2, 2019

