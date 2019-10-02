Daniel Fodor
GREENVILLE - Dan was born on July 31, 1923, in Imperial, Pennsylvania to the late Elizabeth and Andrew Fodor. He died at his home in Greenville, North Carolina on September 30, 2019. He was the last living child of Andrew and Elizabeth, being preceded in death by brothers Jules, Joseph, Johnny, Andrew, and Zolton, and sisters Elizabeth, Priscilla, and Magda. In 1949, Dan married a beautiful, young, registered nurse, Maxine Hepler. Maxine preceded Dan in death by two years. He missed her every single day. Dan was a wonderful and supportive father to Tracey (Henry) Smith of Chapel Hill and Farmville, North Carolina, Mark (Katie) Fodor of Greenville, North Carolina, and Kelly Fodor Whitley of Farmville, North Carolina. He loved his grandchildren; Andy Fodor, Catherine (Drew) Jordan, Ben Fodor, and Hannah Smith and his great-grandchildren; Betsy Jordan, Shepherd Jordan, and Mark Thatcher Jordan.
Dan was honorably discharged from the Army on March 11, 1946 as a Sergeant Major. He served in the European Theatre during World War II. He served in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), from central Europe, back to the Rhineland. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a true American hero.
Daniel's career ranged from being a Pennsylvania State Policeman to selling insurance for Bankers Life. He then was a plant manager for such companies as Anchor Hocking Corporation, Screw & Bolt, Jeannette Glass Corporation, Erie Resistor, Delta Metal Forming, and Shoreline Trailer, amongst others.
As of 2019, he had been a 32nd Degree Mason for 70 years, Greensburg Lodge No. 225, F. & A.M. of Pennsylvania.
The family would like to thank special caregivers Luschwander Williams, Jennifer Clemons, and Diane Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or (), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
A private family burial was held.
As published in The Daily Reflector
