Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel O'Merry Jr.. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary





GRIFTON - Mr. Daniel O'Merry Jr., age 89, a resident of 2748 Lewis Haddock Road, Grifton, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at his home.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday November 15, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington and will be conducted by Major Robbie Robbins and Pastor John Woodley. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Chris O'Merry, Ashley O'Merry, Barry Owens, B.J. Holland, Nick Robbins and Jason Haddock will serve as pallbearers. J.C. Haddock will serve as honorary pallbearer.



Mr. O'Merry was born in Beaufort County, on November 12, 1930 to the late Daniel and Sidney Spruill O'Merry. He was a member of the Washington High School Class of 1949, was employed with Flanders Filters and was a self-employed electrician retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Red Brinson Post 6088. On June 25, 2005 he married June Marie Haddock who survives. Mr. O'Merry served in the United States Army.



Survivors include his wife, June M. O'Merry of the home, one son, Daniel O'Merry III of Robersonville, two step daughters, Sharon Robbins and husband Robbie of Rock Hill, SC, Janet Webster and husband Sam of Grifton, one step son, Tim Walston and wife Melonie of Washington, ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Ivey O'Merry, one daughter, Geneva "Neese" Holland, one son, Michael Jerome O'Merry, one brother and one sister.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Post 6088, P.O. Box 362, Washington, NC 27889.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm Thursday November 14, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home.



You may address condolences to the family by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the O'Merry family. As published in The Daily Reflector

Daniel O'Merry, Jr.GRIFTON - Mr. Daniel O'Merry Jr., age 89, a resident of 2748 Lewis Haddock Road, Grifton, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at his home.Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday November 15, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington and will be conducted by Major Robbie Robbins and Pastor John Woodley. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Chris O'Merry, Ashley O'Merry, Barry Owens, B.J. Holland, Nick Robbins and Jason Haddock will serve as pallbearers. J.C. Haddock will serve as honorary pallbearer.Mr. O'Merry was born in Beaufort County, on November 12, 1930 to the late Daniel and Sidney Spruill O'Merry. He was a member of the Washington High School Class of 1949, was employed with Flanders Filters and was a self-employed electrician retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Red Brinson Post 6088. On June 25, 2005 he married June Marie Haddock who survives. Mr. O'Merry served in the United States Army.Survivors include his wife, June M. O'Merry of the home, one son, Daniel O'Merry III of Robersonville, two step daughters, Sharon Robbins and husband Robbie of Rock Hill, SC, Janet Webster and husband Sam of Grifton, one step son, Tim Walston and wife Melonie of Washington, ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Ivey O'Merry, one daughter, Geneva "Neese" Holland, one son, Michael Jerome O'Merry, one brother and one sister.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Post 6088, P.O. Box 362, Washington, NC 27889.The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm Thursday November 14, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home.You may address condolences to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the O'Merry family. As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.