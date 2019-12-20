Danny Earl Whitley, Jr.
LOUISBURG - Danny Earl Whitley, Jr., 34, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 12 noon at Kings Crossroads FWB Church. Burial will follow in the Dunn Family Cemetery on Hwy 222, Fountain. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at his childhood home, 4990 Kings Crossroads Rd, Fountain.
Danny, a native of Pitt County, was a 2005 graduate of Farmville Central High School and a 2018 graduate of NC Wesleyan College with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He worked with his father in the family roofing business, Danny Whitley Roofing. Danny loved anything to do with sports and trading cards and was a diehard NC State fan. Most of all, he loved his daughter, Charlotte.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Dunn Whitley.
He is survived by his father, Danny Whitley, Sr. and wife Leigh of Fountain; fiance;e, Megan Creasy; daughter, Charlotte Gay Whitley, both of Louisburg; step brothers, Jon Crandall and wife, Jamie and TJ Crandall; step sisters, Megan and Summer Martin; and many extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smith Funeral Service to assist with expenses, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 20, 2019