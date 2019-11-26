Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Melvin Spain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Danny Melvin Spain, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 3:30 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:30 PM at Pinewood. Danny, who was born in Pitt County, spent most of his life in the Hollywood Crossroads community. Prior to working at ST Wooten as a concrete truck driver, Danny operated his own business, working on heavy trucks and equipment for many years. In his youth, he worked on the farm which he loved and volunteered with the Eastern Pines Fire Department. He was also a founding member of the Potters Place Church and served as head usher and as an adviser on church projects. He contributed to his church in every way he could, building the cross for the alter, tombs for the Easter programs, and prayer boxes for the church to use. He was a master of all trades who enjoyed building his own home and workshop, which his Dad helped him build. When he wasn't working or building things with his hands, Danny loved collecting John Deere memorabilia and cooking for his family.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Melvin Spain; and grandparents, Ernest S. Spain, Sr., Mimice Boyd Spain, Maybelle Elks Dixon, and Wesley Garfield Dixon.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sherry Mills Spain; daughter, Danielle L. Staats and husband, Bill; mother, Margie Dixon Spain; sister, Deborah S. Tyson; nephews, Zack Tyson and wife, Indi, Collin Tyson, Hunter Dixon and wife, Kelly; great-niece, Westlyn Tyson; great-nephew, Eli Dixon; special cousin (brother), Brent Dixon and wife, Lori; and father-in-law & mother-in-law, Duiguit Mills and wife, Faye.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



