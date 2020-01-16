Darrius Torell Satterthwaite
GREENVILLE - Mr. Darrius Torell Satterthwaite, 45, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cornerstone Family Worship Center, Washington, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7-8 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 16, 2020