Darrius Torell Satterthwaite (1974 - 2020)
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Family Worship Center
Washington, NC
View Map
Obituary
Darrius Torell Satterthwaite

GREENVILLE - Mr. Darrius Torell Satterthwaite, 45, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cornerstone Family Worship Center, Washington, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7-8 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 16, 2020
