Dave Rogers, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Dave Rogers Jr., 94, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 3:30 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Kevin McDaniel. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM.
Mr. Rogers, son of the late Dave and Cora Perry Rogers, was a native of Beaufort County. A World War II veteran, he served in the United States Army in the 329th Infantry and received the EAME Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal. Following his military service, he farmed for a number of years and in the early 1950's made his home in Pitt County and later in Greenville. He eventually began work with Fieldcrest Mills as a dye specialist, where he worked for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Grindle Creek Church of God, where he was the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by brothers, William, J.B., and Octavius Rogers and sisters, Louise Bess and Lillian Sutton
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mildred Gladson Rogers; daughter, Judy Rogers Sutton and son, Dave Rogers, III; grandsons, James Allen Sutton and Christopher Lee Rogers and wife, Jada Tew, all of Greenville; great-grandsons, Christopher Blake Rogers and Jake Henry Rogers; and a sister, Hazel Perotta of Chicago, Illinois
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 12, 2020