David Lee May

Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
Obituary
FARMVILLE - David Lee May, age 83, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 25, at 3:30 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:30 until 3:30 P.M. and other times at the home of Jimmy and Janie May, 1999 Nash Road, Farmville, NC.

Mr. May was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church, and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was the former owner of the Farmville Flower Basket.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Nelson May of Pikeville; daughter, Tama May Blackburn and husband, Stuart of Raleigh; sons, Christopher May and wife, Jennifer of Greenville, and Jeffrey May and wife, Jeannie of Snow Hill; sisters, Doris Jones of Apex, and Nellie Heath of Raleigh; brother, Jimmy May of Farmville; and grandchildren, Hannah Blackburn, Ethan Blackburn, Mason May, and Carmen May.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 694, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
